Ben Carson in Austin Wednesday for a roundtable on federal response to homelessness

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on “Housing Finance Reform: Next Steps” on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration took steps Tuesday to roll back an Obama-era rule intended to ensure that communities confront and address racial segregation in housing, saying local governments have been overburdened by the requirements. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will be in Austin Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussing the federal response to homelessness.

Carson, who was appointed to that position by President Donald Trump and has led the department since 2017, will be joined at the roundtable by:

U.S. Congressional Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) who is currently running for re-election

Dr. Robert Marbut, who was appointed by President Trump in December as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH)

Alan Graham the founder and CEO of outreach ministry Mobile Loaves and Fishes who operates the Community First! Village master-planned community to house people experiencing homelessness in Travis County

Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., the executive director of the Austin-based conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF)

This event comes after USICH, which works with 19 different federal agencies on addressing homelessness, released a new strategic plan federal leaders say aims to focus on a “self-sufficiency” response to reduce homelessness.

Notably, this new plan criticizes the housing-first pathway the federal government has used since 2013 as a “one-size-fits-all approach,” claiming that housing first “has not worked to reduce homelessness for all populations and communities. The policy the federal government has encouraged in addressing homelessness for the past few years is known as “housing first” which aims to get people experiencing homelessness housed quickly without preconditions and barriers to entry, like sobriety, treatment or service participation.

The housing-first approach is currently a cornerstone of both the city of Austin’s approach to homelessness and to the approaches used by key Austin service providers such as the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO).

KXAN covered Marbut’s last public visit to Austin which was at an event hosted by TPPF. In interviews at that meeting, Marbut expressed a desire to shift away from a housing-first-focused approach to addressing homelessness which the agency he leads has used since 2013.

Marbut’s approach differs from that of his predecessor, Matthew Doherty, who was appointed in 2015 during President Obama’s administration and was reported to have been pushed out of the role in November 2019.

Doherty was quoted in 2019 encouraging people to, “resist bogus arguments that a focus on Housing First imposes a one-size-fits-all solution on people or programs.”

“We can speak the real truth that Housing First approaches are the opposite of one-size-fits-all and help ensure that we don’t leave anyone behind,” Doherty said.

At the same event where Doherty spoke in 2019, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said, “I like to follow the evidence and the evidence then and now supports much of the work that has been done here and supports housing first.”

“The fact of the matter is, it costs a lot less to house someone than to leave someone on the streets,” Carson said that time.

The roundtable discussion in Austin will be streamed live from 1:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and KXAN will be present to cover the event. Check back for more details.