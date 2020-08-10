Beloved ‘Mr. Willie’, of Willie’s Bar-B-Q, dies of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Willie’s Bar-B-Q, Willie Showels, passed away last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

A post from the east Austin staple said he was admitted into the hospital after contracting the virus in early July and remained there since.

“We know that many of you consider him family and we truly appreciate all the love we have received over the years from our amazing community,” a post on the beloved restaurant’s Facebook page said. “Please keep us lifted in prayer.”

A celebration of life for Showels will be live streamed online at noon.