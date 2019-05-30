Beerland workers strike; claim they haven't been paid since March
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Employees at a popular music venue are on strike, saying they haven't been paid for months.
The owner of Beerland on Red River Street in downtown Austin announced yesterday that new management will take over.
Workers are worried they'll never see paychecks they're owed.
"A lot of people work here, a lot of lives depend on working at Beerland,” said Steve Pike, who served as the head sound engineer and booker at Beerland. "Sound. Engineers. Bartenders. Bookers. Poster-makers. Managers. We're all on strike because we haven't been paid."
There's around 18 of them holding out.
Despite the popular rock venue's Facebook page stating the shows will go on, these employees say otherwise.
"Oh they're not," Pike said. "I can tell you right now they are not going to. He has no control over the booking staff."
"He" is former owner Richard Lynn.
KXAN reached out to Lynn multiple times for this story, but he couldn't be reached for comment.
Those that work on Red River said it's often hard to keep up with the times.
"This year our property taxes went up by more than 100 percent,” said Ben Corwin, the bookkeeper and bartender at Elysium, next door to Beerland.
"There's definitely a problem with the homeless down here,” said Jason Craig, who is a bartender at Valhalla, a pinball bar across the street from Beerland. Craig said he’s been working on Red River Street for 19 years.
Both agreed: if you can manage the challenges, your bar can thrive.
"You either adapt or you don't. The bars that can adapt and the venues that can adapt will be here for years to come,” Corwin said.
Even so, the employees who know Beerland best say even if they do eventually get paid, their old home has changed for good.
"Everything that has transpired in he past 24 to 48 hours has really put a death nail in that club. It will never be the same again,” Pike said.
There will be a concert for the Beerland staff at Empire Control Room next Thursday.
How to receive unemployment benefits:
Employees looking to receive unemployment benefits may have a few hurdles to clear. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, if you directly participate in a strike, you are ineligible for benefits.
That's also the case for anyone who finances a strike. The disqualification for benefits ends when the labor dispute ends, and you report back to work.
If you resign during the labor dispute, you will no longer be disqualified, as long as you quit your job with good cause.
