AUSTIN (KXAN) — On a Friday before a UT home game, you can almost always find a Longhorns fan at Posse East.

“Game days have always been crazy here,” said UT fan Mike Style.

Style has been coming to the Posse East since the bar opened in 1971.

“This is probably, next to Scholz Beer Garten, one of the closest places to campus,” said Style.

On game days at Posse East you will see a sea of orange, but with Alabama fans coming to town, the bar is expecting even more people.

That’s why they stocked up on extra alcohol and food.

“Basically doubling up on everything,” said Posse East General Manager Bryan Cook. “Lone Star is a favorite in these parts.”

Cook said they are fully staffed for the game, and there are a few familiar faces that will be joining them for the Alabama game.

“Anyone that is on the payroll is going to be here,” said Cook. “We also have a couple of employees that have worked here in the past coming to help out.”

Bob Woody owns many of the bars on 6th street says big games mean big business for many of his bars.

“In the SEC, every game is a big game,” said Woody.

Woody said the move to the SEC is good for business and Austin.

“They are spending money and they are helping our economy,” Woody said.

Saturday’s game is an 11 a.m. kickoff, but many of the restaurants and bars will be opening before that.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said permitted bars or restaurants can start serving alcohol at 7 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Posse East will open their doors at 8 a.m.

“Beer and breakfast tacos will be a big thing around here,” said Cook.