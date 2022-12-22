AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews were able to put out a fire in a apartment on Manor Road late Wednesday night.

Crews were called out to the 2500 block of Manor Road just before 11:45 p.m. According to Google Maps, the address matches one of the units at the Volume Apartments.

According to AFD, a lit candle caught a bed on fire. Crews said the person inside the apartment tried to put the fire out.

Crews were able to get the fire out shortly after arriving.

AFD said the fire displaced one person and no one was hurt.