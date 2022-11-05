AUSTIN (KXAN) – “Becoming Kaxan,” a new children’s book about a stray dog turned celebrity, is now available.

“The book is based on the true story of an unwanted dog discovered in an alley behind Austin television station KXAN and his remarkable transformation to an important member of the local animal therapy and rescue community,” a release for the book said.

Kaxan soon became a local TV star, which enabled him to expand his advocacy for animal welfare causes of all kinds, and the nonprofit organizations that support them, the release said.

“Kaxan’s charitable work has brought him many accolades. He was named one of the top 3 therapy dogs in the nation, making him a finalist for an American Humane Hero Dog Award,” the release said.

“Becoming Kaxan” will make its debut at the Texas Book Festival Saturday and Sunday on the State Capitol grounds from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Kaxan, Jim Spencer and Edward Flores will be at Exhibitor Tent 1, Booth #110, for Treaty Oak Publishers.

“Pawtographs” from Kaxan will also be available at the booth, and a release said the profits from book sales would benefit local animal welfare organizations.

The official launch for the book will be Nov. 13 at the Mighty Texas Dog Walk at Camp Mabry, where Kaxan will be the Grand Marshal.

“Becoming Kaxan” is available for purchase on Amazon or during the Texas Book Festival and Mighty Texas Dog Walk at Camp Mabry.