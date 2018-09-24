Be more than pink with Race for the Cure

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The 20th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is Sunday, Sept. 30.

Everyone is invited to participate – you can run, walk or even participate virtually!

Runners will line up near the Austin-American Statesman on South Congress Avenue. This year’s events get underway at 7:15 a.m. with opening ceremonies at the start line. Runners will hit the pavement starting at 7:30 a.m.

Money raised from Sunday’s Race for the Cure will go towards the breast cancer fight – with 75 percent of those funds staying right here in Central Texas.

Event planners say the race is a way for the community to come together to celebrate, honor and remember loved ones impacted by breast cancer – and to raise money for the one in eight women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

