AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bat removed from Town Lake Park in south Austin tested positive for rabies, the City of Austin Parks & Recreation Department said.

According to officials, the bat was found Tuesday at Michael Butler Shores on a steppingstone near the front of the walk area for dogs.

Texas Department of State Health Services provided the lab results, according to Austin Parks & Rec.

Most recently, a bat found in Zilker Park in April tested positive for rabies.

Anyone bitten by a wild animal should contact Animal Protection immediately by calling 311 or (512) 974-2000, as well as contact a physician.

Symptoms of rabies include a change in personality, fever, loss of appetite, excessive salivation (foaming), weakness, paralysis and death.