Bat Fest 2021 canceled days before event after City of Austin denies event permit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bat Fest 2021, an outdoor celebration of the famed Mexican fee-trailed bats that reside underneath the Congress Avenue bridge, was canceled Wednesday after the City of Austin denied event organizers a special event permit.

French Smith, the owner of Roadway Productions, the company putting on the event, said the cancelation came “out of nowhere with zero warning and no concrete explanation.” The event, featuring two music stages along with food vendors and arts and crafts booths, was scheduled for Saturday.

Smith said his problem isn’t that the city denied the permit itself, it’s that they did it so close to the event. He said on Monday he received an email from the city saying everything with the event was good to go.

“They led me to believe I would have no problem holding the event,” Smith said.

Smith said the COVID-19 safety plan associated with the event was already approved by the city, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS. He reduced the original capacity of the event by half, bought hand sanitizer and masks and hired a sanitation company to disinfect areas of the event. He also removed a carnival to allow vendors more space to social distance, bought 14 temperature scanners to do checks and printed signage to remind people of COVID-19 protocols.

Smith said he also had alcohol permits from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in hand before the city denied the permit.

“We are shocked and devastated as this is a huge financial blow and harmful to our reputation as event producers,” Smith said in a statement on his company’s website. “Our livelihood was taken away with a single permit denial just shy of 72 hours prior to the event, a permit we filed for two years ago.”

When asked by KXAN for a response, the City of Austin said in a statement it denied the event’s permit “out of an abundance of caution” due to “public health conditions within the City of Austin.”

Here’s the city’s statement, in full:

“Due to public health conditions within the City of Austin, Austin Public Health (APH) and the Austin Center for Events (ACE) continue to evaluate the implementation of special events with due regard for safety. As we have seen over the last month with surging cases, the COVID-19 Delta variant is easily spread. In this current environment, some events cannot provide for or implement sufficient safety and health protocols necessary to prevent the spread. Additionally, public health conditions continue to strain local medical services, including hospital resources with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacities. These strains can impact the City’s delivery of emergency-related services and the provision of City services required to support government functions. For these reasons, APH and ACE have moved to deny the permit application for Bat Fest out of an abundance of caution. We must continue to work together to ensure that our community is protected during these trying times. Each and every person can do their part by protecting themselves and their loved ones by wearing masks and getting vaccinated.” City of Austin

After a follow-up to ask the city how many other special events permits it had denied, a city spokesperson replied with one example, Austin Pride.

The Austin Center for Events helps facilitate events along with Austin Public Health and the city. On ACE’s website, it tells event organizers to fill out the required permitting paperwork and to “encourage their patrons to follow Health Authority guidelines and the recommendations outlined in the Bringing Events Back: Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Safety Guide for Venues & Special Events where possible.”

Smith said he loves events, but doesn’t understand why other larger events have been allowed to continue and his was denied. He even asked the city if he should cancel his event when Austin Pride was called off. The city continued to say his event was still on, he said.

“I love all events, but it is not right to shut down one and let the others continue,” he said.

French said the event has been rescheduled for next year, and he’s in the process with his ticketing vendor to get refunds to everyone. He said an email instructions on how to do that would go out to ticket holders Thursday.