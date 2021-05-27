Bartons Springs Pool is free on Memorial Day, no reservations needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool will be open all day on Memorial Day and no reservations will be needed due to low staff levels, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday.

PARD said Monday is the only day it will be free to swim. The pool will be open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. but capacity restrictions will be in place since there won’t be a lot of staff available.

Those with season passes can swim at any time but must show the pass or proof of purchase at the entry gate.

PARD needs more lifeguards for the summer since COVID-19 caused a year-long hiring freeze and disrupted training. Lifeguard jobs start at $15 per hour.

Deep Eddy, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springwoods pools are open and more are opening soon, according to PARD’s website.

On the list of pools opening soon are:

Balcones

Govalle

Montopolis

Parque Zaragoza

Rosewood

Dittmar

Shipe

Liz Carpenter, Chestnut and Bartholomew splash pads are open now, as well.