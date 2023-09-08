“Flo” seen at Barton Springs Pool on July 5, 2019 (City of Austin photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said the iconic Barton Springs leaning pecan tree “Flo” is tentatively scheduled to be removed Sept. 14.

Third-party Certified Arborists completed their assessments of the tree after it was discovered to have an infection known as Kretzschmaria deusta, a wood decay fungus.

Brittle Cinder Fungus seen on a tree (City of Austin photo)

The city said all four Arborists recommended the removal of “Flo” due to safety concerns and the lack of treatment options, so the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) said it would remove the tree.

PARD said it recognizes the importance of the tree to many community members and welcomed people to visit “Flo” for a Celebration of Life ceremony Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Barton Springs Pool.

The city said the event honoring “Flo” would feature a water blessing and provide attendees with time to say farewell.

PARD said it was collecting stories, memories, and photos about “Flo.” The public was also invited to share their remembrances at treestories@austintexas.gov.