AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an ongoing lifeguard shortage, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Barton Springs Pool will reopen on Wednesdays starting June 8. This marks a return to full operational hours.

The full operational hours of Barton Springs Pool are listed below.

Daily (except Thursdays)

5-8 a.m.: Swim at your own risk

8 a.m.-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

Thursdays

5-9 a.m.: Swim at your own risk

9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Closed for cleaning

7-10 p.m.: Guarded swim

The Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to hire and train lifeguards.