Barton Springs Pool to reopen next week with new COVID-19 safety policies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool will reopen next week after being closed for more than two months, the City of Austin has confirmed.

The popular south Austin pool will reopen for the first time on June 9. It follows the decision to reopen various other City-operated pools this week.

Barton Springs Pool will return on an initially reduced timetable. It will only be open on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the City.

On those days, the pool will open at 5 a.m. for a swim-at-your-own risk session until 7 a.m. Following an hour of cleaning, the pool will be open for reservations between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

During these modified COVID-19 operations, no admission fees will be charged. However, group visits cannot be accommodated at this time, the City of Austin said.

As part of a plan to ensure visitors’ safety, all guests will be screened at arrival, beginning 30 minutes before the reserved start time. People who are not actively swimming are required to wear a face covering.

The pool will be cleared 15 minutes before the end of each two-hour session so it can be cleaned and disinfected.

To make a reservation, click here.

Anyone who bought a Summer 2020 swim pass and would like a refund should email aquaticsoffice@austintexas.gov including their current address and where and how they paid for the pass.