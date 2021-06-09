Barton Springs Pool to reopen Friday, scrap new reservation system by July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park will reopen for the first time Friday since last week’s floods forced it to close for more than a week. But perhaps the more notable announcement Wednesday was that Barton Springs Pool will discontinue its brand new reservation system and move back to in-person sales by July.

Barton Springs Pool started requiring reservations on May 21, saying people needed to sign up ahead of time for a two-hour swim period. Those reservations will continue for most of June, but Austin Parks and Rec said it will offer more reservations after hiring new open water lifeguards.

“Due to a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training, pools will continue to operate with modified hours and capacity,” Austin Parks and Rec said in a statement.

It announced the pool will reopen Friday after staff finish cleaning up from the floods. Barton Springs Pool has been closed since June 3.

During the closure, Deep Eddy Pool expanded its hours, but it will return to its regular modified hours on Saturday.

Reservations to enter Barton Springs Pool cost $5 for Austin residents. Season pass holders, people 80 or older and veterans or active duty military can enter the pool without a reservation.

Barton Springs Pool operating hours

Daily from 5 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Free swim at your own risk (no reservations needed)

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Swim with lifeguards watching (reservations required until end of June)

Deep Eddy Pool operating hours