Barton Springs Pool temporarily shut down due to flooding, City of Austin assessing damage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool has been shut down due to flooding, the City of Austin announced on Sunday morning.

The iconic pool was temporarily closed after torrential rain hit Central Texas on Saturday. The City said it needs to fully assess damage before announcing a projected date for reopening.

The time required for cleaning varies each time the pool floods, the City added.

An alert will be sent out when the pool is reopened.

In the meantime, potential visitors can call the Barton Springs Hotline on 512 867-3080 or visit the City’s website for the latest information.

KXAN’s meteorologists say that Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures hitting the upper 80s and low 90s.