Barton Springs Pool closes after heavy rainfall causes flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will have to find somewhere else to swim after flooding caused Barton Springs Pool to close Thursday.

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department announced the pool will remain shut down until flooding stops, and city crews can assess the damage it caused. The city offered no timeline on when reopening will happen.

The city directed swimmers to instead check out Big Stacy Pool and Deep Eddy Pool, which only has its lap pool opened at the moment because of well pump issues.

The locations and hours for those pools are:

Big Stacy Pool (700 East Live Oak Street): Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the pool will close to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for SwimATX.

Deep Eddy Pool (401 Deep Eddy Avenue): Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the status of Barton Springs Pool can either call 512-974-6300 or visit the city’s pools website.