Barton Springs, ‘heart of our city,’ gets $1 million for preservation help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is getting a little help preserving Barton Springs, which Mayor Steve Adler has called “the heart of Zilker, the heart of our city.”

The city received a check Friday morning from the Barton Springs Conservancy — the organization is investing $1 million for improvements and repairs.

“As the city and our community and our region grows up around Barton Springs, it’s up to us to preserve it,” Adler said. “The city is a very enthusiastic partner in that effort.”

He said the city will also use money from the Hotel Occupancy Tax to preserve Barton Springs. A visitor center is also planned for the site.