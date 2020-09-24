Barton Springs, Deep Eddy among Austin pools reopening with a modified operations schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Aquatic Division will reopen public pools, including Barton Springs and Deep Eddy, Saturday while using a modified fall operating schedule.

Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springwoods pools are included and most of the pools will alternate days that they are open.

The city says the reopening is being done after careful consideration of the local characteristics of coronavirus and related community priorities and it has determined re-opening the pools can be done safely during Stage 3 of the COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department consults with the Austin Public Health Department to evaluate operations on a daily basis, according to a press release. The city says that as risk stages decrease, it will consider more PARD openings, but warns that if conditions get worse they will close amenities and facilities again.

PARD closed park amenities and pools in July in response to the coronavirus.