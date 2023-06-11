AUSTIN (KXAN) — The southbound Barton Skyway entrance ramp along MoPac Expressway will be shut down for approximately two months as part of scheduled work.

Construction began Sunday on the project, designed to allow the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) team to do earth work, stormwater drainage improvements and pavement widening work “to extend the ramp at this location.” Drivers will be asked to detour through the signalized intersection at Loop 360 before using the next entrance ramp to access southbound MoPac Expressway, per a project release.

“Our team will make every effort to minimize disruption, including directing construction lights away from residential areas and using a non-intrusive, self-adjusting noise level reverse signal alarm on equipment,” officials said in the project release. “However, residents should expect typical construction impacts due to the necessary use of trucks, cranes, lights, etc.”

Construction on the Barton Skyway project is expected to last roughly eight weeks.