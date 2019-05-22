Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren’t paid enough

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several bartenders and employees of four Sixth Street bars are now suing their workplaces, claiming the bars failed to pay them the legal minimum wage.

The collective lawsuit alleges that the bars Thirsty Nickel, Toulouse, The Library and Mooseknuckle:

Required employees to work off the clock

paid straight time for overtime

kept portions of employee tips

required tipped employees to perform non-tipped work or side work

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff Andrew Vasil, and others, are demanding a trial by jury.