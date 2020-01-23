Bars, restaurants to participate in ‘Austin for Australia’ benefit Sunday for wildfire relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who want to help Australians dealing with the widespread, destructive wildfires there can simply dine out Sunday in Austin.
The Austin Food & Wine Alliance is hosting a city-wide benefit called “Austin for Australia” on Jan. 26.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the group is asking different restaurants and bars to donate a portion of sales, a lump-sum or create a dedicated menu item to support bushfire relief efforts. The participating businesses are listed on the “Austin for Australia” website.
The benefit falls on Australia Day, so the group is hosting a party at Half Step bar, located at 75 1/2 Rainey Street, from 3-6 p.m. It will include food, drinks, live music and prizes.
The Austin Food & Wine Alliance reported that 100 percent of the proceeds from “Austin for Australia” will be donated to three nonprofits:
- Foodbank Australia
- WIRES, an organization dedicated to rehabilitation and preservation of Australian wildlife
- GIVIT, which delivers emergency supplies to people affected by the bushfires.
Austinites can also give to an online fundraiser for “Austin for Australia” set up through GoFundMe.