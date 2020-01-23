Bars, restaurants to participate in ‘Austin for Australia’ benefit Sunday for wildfire relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who want to help Australians dealing with the widespread, destructive wildfires there can simply dine out Sunday in Austin.

The Austin Food & Wine Alliance is hosting a city-wide benefit called “Austin for Australia” on Jan. 26.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the group is asking different restaurants and bars to donate a portion of sales, a lump-sum or create a dedicated menu item to support bushfire relief efforts. The participating businesses are listed on the “Austin for Australia” website.

The benefit falls on Australia Day, so the group is hosting a party at Half Step bar, located at 75 1/2 Rainey Street, from 3-6 p.m. It will include food, drinks, live music and prizes.

The Austin Food & Wine Alliance reported that 100 percent of the proceeds from “Austin for Australia” will be donated to three nonprofits:

Foodbank Australia

WIRES, an organization dedicated to rehabilitation and preservation of Australian wildlife

GIVIT, which delivers emergency supplies to people affected by the bushfires.

Austinites can also give to an online fundraiser for “Austin for Australia” set up through GoFundMe.