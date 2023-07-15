AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin may not have a ginormous Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb to celebrate the upcoming release of the “Barbie” movie, but it does have plenty of pink-themed parties and plans ahead of the premier.

The highly-anticipated film follows Barbie and Ken leaving Barbieland to traverse into the “real world,” but the closer the premier draws to theaters, the more the “Barbie World” bleeds into ours.

It started with the famous “I love you so much” mural on South Congress Avenue being “dedicated” by Ken to Barbie on Friday. The mural now reads, “Barbie, I love you so much. -Ken.” This sweetly destructive defacement is only temporary because it’s part of a push to promote the film.

Here are a few ways fans can step into their own Barbie Dreamland in Austin:

Barbie Parties

Several businesses in Austin are hosting themed events to celebrate the movie’s release:

Taquero Mucho is holding a Barbie Brunch on Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its downtown location. According to the restaurant’s Instagram, there will be a Barbie Box Pop-Up, Barbie-themed cocktails, a DJ set, and fashion illustrator Gab Congrains will be present.

Revival Coffee will host a Barbie-themed “Paint and Sip” event on Sunday, July 16, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Attendees can drink bottomless pink mimosas while “unleashing your inner artist as we bring the iconic Barbie to life through paint,” the event page reads. Tickets are $40.

Pinballz Lake Creek is throwing a Barbie Party on Thursday, July 20, from 6-10 p.m. There’s a costume contest, which starts at 7 p.m. for kids and 8 p.m. for adults and costs $5 to enter. There will also be specialty cocktails and a photo booth.

The Canary Roost, a karaoke bar, is doing a Barbie Party night on Friday, July 28, starting at 7 p.m. The bar is encouraging guests to come dressed as their favorite Barbie, Ken, Skipper or any of Barbie’s friends.

Alamo Drafthouse Mueller is throwing a Barbieland Mixer on Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. The mixer will consist of all things Barbie, including cocktails, multiple photo ops such as the Barbie box and pink cars, treats, nails, jewels, pink cowboy hats and more fun Barbie-themed activations, according to a press release.

Merch collaborations

Austin-based jewelry company Kendra Scott recently launched a limited edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection, to “celebrate the boundary-breaking role of Barbie in pop culture,” the company’s website says.

Alamo Drafthouse has a limited edition lunchbox and thermos set for those who purchase tickets to see the movie.

Cinemark also has several Barbie-themed items available for sale in select theatres, including a popcorn tin, beach ball cup, pink diamond cup, and blanket in a bag.

Screening events

Alamo Drafthouse is holding several themed screening events to celebrate the ‘Barbie’ premier, though most are already sold out. The events include a costume screening, where guests are encouraged to wear “Barbiecore” dress-up outfits, a Barbie Blowout early access party, which includes props and “interactive fun,” and a Barbie Party screening.

Alamo Drafthouse will also have special menu items for the Barbie movie.

Drafthouse posted on Instagram that it’s also holding a so-called “Barbenheimer” sweepstakes. Movie-goers who see both Barbie and Oppenheimer, which are premiering the same day, between July 20-23, will be automatically entered to win an Alamo Drafthouse prize pack, which includes a free year season pass.

Cinepolis Movie & A Meal is hosting a sold-out premier event for the movie on July 19, which includes themed cocktails, a meal, a collectors pin, a costume contest, giveaways, and more, according to its website.