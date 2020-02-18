Barbara Jordan Freedom Foundation holds preview event for Texas Capitol exhibit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The timing is appropriate for the Barbara Jordan Freedom Foundation to reflect on the woman honored in its name.

The foundation will hold a preview event for the interactive exhibit Tuesday morning at the Texas Capitol during the week-long celebration. It is located at the ground floor rotunda, north-central gallery. Spokespeople include Dr. Peniel E. Joseph, Barbara Jordan Chair and student leaders from the LBJ School.

This year marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s passage, that guaranteed and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.

It is also Black History Month, and the foundation knows as “one of the impactful African-American female leaders in our history,” they want to highlight Jordan’s life and legacy.

The foundation first displayed the exhibit on Saturday. It is meant to be a “tribute” to Jordan’s life highlighting the significant impact she made on:

Civil rights legislation

Social justice

Female empowerment

Education

The foundation created the exhibit’s audio and visual displays from the archive housed at Texas Southern University, Barbara Jordan’s alma mater with additional contributions from the LBJ School of Public Affairs, where she was a professor for 17 years. It will remain open to the public until Feb. 22.

The LBJ school will host several additional events throughout the week.