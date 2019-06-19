Bar, arcade to take over old Joe’s Crab Shack on Riverside

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The old Joe’s Crab Shack on Riverside Drive is set to become a cider bar and arcade that will offer 30-plus ciders and wines on draft.

Bishop Cidercade Austin will take over the former eatery at 600 E. Riverside Dr. and the owners, Joel Malone and Laura Malone also own Bishop Cidercade in Dallas. Allie Jacobs and Craig Ward are minority owners. The new bar will open later this year.

Jim Young, managing partner of Sabot Development, told Austin Business Journal in an email his company helped Malone lease the old Joe’s Crab Shack. Young said the 13,000-square-foot building will be renovated and the cider business will be opening “soon.”

You can read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.