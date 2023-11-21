AUSTIN (KXAN) — A commercial real estate investment company has acquired the St. Elmo’s Public Market in south Austin and intends to relaunch the venue with a bar, arcade entertainment and bowling concept, according to a news release from SomeraRoad Inc.

Pins Mechanical Company and 16-Bit Bar+Arcade will “lease 100% of the former Public Market building” in the “heart of the St. Elmo neighborhood,” the release said.

The 42,000 square-foot former bus terminal, at 4329 South Congress Avenue, was originally set to be developed into a food hall. However, COVID-19 “halted these plans.” Additionally, the investment company said the “acquisition also included a 1.7-acre parcel of land,” which will “be repositioned for mixed-use purposes in the future,” the release said.

“We’ve turned over a lot of stones looking for the right project in the right neighborhood. The St Elmo Public Market has incredible potential, and we’re excited to drive a new chapter for this project with Pins Mechanical. They are the ideal tenant to immediately bring a strong sense of community, entertainment and fun to the neighborhood. The reimagined St Elmo Public Market will establish an energy that serves as a continuation of the South Congress live, work, play ecosystem,” Brock Kenyon, SomeraRoad vice president and Austin office leader, said in the release.

Pins Mechanical describes itself as a social gathering destination, with duckpin bowling, pinball and bocce ball, the release said. According to developers, the St. Elmo’s location will have 24 duckpin bowling lanes, more than 30 pinball machines and more than 40 classic arcade games.

Construction will begin this year, with plans to open in 2024, the release said.