AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department announced Thursday it is closing the investigation into a three-alarm fire at a construction site in September near a number of apartment buildings.

Crews were sent to a construction site at the 4000 block of Bannister Lane at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Officials say a total of 26 people were displaced and the early damage estimate for the fire is $2 million.

According to AFD, the cause of the fire will remain undetermined until they are presented with new evidence. At that time they will make the decision whether to re-open the case.

Investigators said the intensity of the blaze and the complete destruction of the structure make it impossible to determine how the fire started. The release also stated that AFD investigators cannot confirm one way or another whether the fire can be linked to homeless activity nearby.