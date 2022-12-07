AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in Ballet Austin’s history their production of the Nutcracker has sold out for every show.

“I was shocked when I went online yesterday or two days ago and all the tickets were sold out,” said Christina Sedillo-Armstrong who has been taking her family to the performance for years.

A quick visit to BalletAustin.org and you will find all 15 performances are sold out.

“This unprecedented response to this time-honored Austin holiday tradition makes this year’s 60th Anniversary Production both the top selling and top attended run of all time.” Said Ballet Austin executive director Cookie Ruiz.

Ballet Austin has a section on why they recommend buying from their website. It states that “you have access to the most affordable ticket prices. Ballet Austin tickets range between $15 – $125 dollars”, but with no tickets left Sedillo- Armstrong said she searched online for tickets.

“Put in Ballet Austin tickets and it shoots me straight to Ticketmaster,” said Sedillo-Armstrong. “226 dollars, yes, that is a lot.”

Tickets on Ticketmaster range in price from about $75 to more than $200. There is also a fee you have to pay on top of those prices.

“This year I guess I waited too long and we are not going to be able to go,” said Sedillo Armstrong.

Ballet Austin says they are unable to add additional performances because other artists are booked to use the Long Center for shows.

This year, Ballet Austin performed “The Nutcracker” for 8,800 Central Texas elementary school students.

It is estimated that since Ballet Austin’s production of the Nutcracker started in 1962 there have been more than 1.5 million people who have seen it.