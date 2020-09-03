Ballet Austin’s ‘The Nutcracker’ going virtual this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ longest-running production of ‘The Nutcracker’ is going virtual this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ballet Austin said it will be bringing its 58th annual production “home for the holidays,” by converting it into an “interactive, multimedia experience.”

Ballet Austin hopes to bring iconic scenes and dances from the Nutcracker team to audience members worldwide in their homes.

There will be interactive experiences with the cast, crew and artistic team, as well as dozens of video features of cast interviews, rehearsals and behind-the-scenes content.

Ballet Austin said it’s also planning tons of virtual events for the community to enjoy.

All of the content will be offered in place of the ballet company’s live performances at the Long Center. The company said the virtual experiences allow them to continue their traditions while following health orders on large gatherings and social distancing.

“We are excited by the opportunity to re-envision this seasonal classic in ways that expand the art and the celebration beyond our theater walls and into households across the country,” said Artistic Director Stephen Mills.

More details will be released in the coming weeks, Ballet Austin said, including how to view and join in on the interactive experiences.

Season ticket holders with tickets to ‘The Nutcracker’ will have complimentary access to all content.