AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Saturday, Ballet Austin will kick off performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Long Center.

Ballet Austin says it was the first ballet company in the state to produce “The Nutcracker” in 1962, and the tradition has continued 60 years later.

The first performance takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The choreography was done by Stephen Mills, and the Austin Symphony Orchestra will be providing the live accompaniment.

Many shows are already sold out, including ones on Dec. 4, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

You can grab tickets online here, with some seats starting at $38 in the balcony section.

Performances of “The Nutcracker” run through Dec. 23.