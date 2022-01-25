Central Austin bakery burns after 40+ years in business

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A fire broke out late Monday night at Texas French Bread Bakery. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at 2900 Rio Grande Street just before 11 p.m.

Workers called in firefighters and reported smoke filling the building. By the time crews arrived, firefighters saw flames shooting through the roof. All those workers escaped the building, unharmed.

It took crews about three hours to get the fire under control.

Texas French Bread Bakery and Bistro has been around since 1981, according to its website.

Firefighters will be investigating the cause of the fire.