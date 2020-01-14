Babysitter convicted of murder in Austin could be released from prison pending new trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman tried and convicted of murdering a baby may be released from prison while awaiting a new trial.

In 2005, Rosa Jimenez was convicted in the death of a 21-month-old child in her care. According to testimony from the original trial, the boy choked on “a wad of paper towel.”

At the time, prosecutors argued Jimenez intentionally forced the paper towels down the baby’s throat, but the Innocence Project reports Jimenez has always maintained her innocence and stated the child’s death was a tragic accident.

United States Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin issued a recommendation for a new trial in September 2018 on the basis that more expert medical testimony is needed.

“We have since presented leading experts in pediatric choking who described similar incidents of accidental choking and confirmed that nothing about this case suggested foul play,” the Innocence Project said on their website.

Attorneys for Rosa Jimenez are set to come before Magistrate Judge Austin Tuesday morning and petition for her release from prison, pending a new trial.

KXAN will update this article as more information becomes available from the courthouse.