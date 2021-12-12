‘Baby boy, I love you. Come home’: Family organizes search to bring missing Austin HS 16-year-old home

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)–A 16-year-old Austin High School student is missing–his family, friends and coaches desperately trying to get him to come home safely.



There was a massive search for him on Sunday near Zilker Park, The Austin Public Library on Ceasar Chavez and the McCombs School of Business.



“I’m worried about him emotionally, that he’s alright–and physically, that he’s not running into trouble,” Jaiden’s father, Joel Warren said.



Warren said the last time he say him was on Monday, December 6. According to Warren they got in an argument over Jaiden missing school and his grades. Then Warren said he found a note from his son.



“He left a note saying that he would be back when he was 18…and that’s it,” Warren said.



You’ll now find these fliers all over Austin for the missing Lacrosse and Football player. None of his friends have heard from him in nearly a week either, which is why everyone is so worried.







“It’s definitely scary, and we just want him to know that we want him back. his dad keeps saying he’s not in trouble, and we just want to see him again,” Jaiden’s Lacrosse teammate, Harrison McMahan said.



Police are aware that Jaiden’s missing, but say they don’t believe there are any suspicious circumstances or other concerns as of now, so police aren’t actively searching for him.



Still, those closest to him aren’t going to rest, until they know he safe.



“It’s not nice out there and he has no money, no cell phone, no identification,” Warren said. “He easily could be targeted to be victimized in multiple ways…baby boy I love you. Come home, you know we can work through anything.”





Jaiden’s case is in APD’s system. Police told KXAN anyone who finds him will be able to take them into their custody to reunite him with his parents.



The family is asking anyone who knows anything to contact them at 512-653-5204.





