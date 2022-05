ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of University Boulevard near Cypress Boulevard due to a gas leak.

Round Rock police tweeted the alert just after 11:40 a.m. Monday.

The area is near several businesses and restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Popeyes and Starbucks.

University Blvd. is down to one lane and Cypress Blvd. is shut down in both directions, Round Rock Police said.

