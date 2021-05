AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was injured after being hit by a driver in the northwest Austin area Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 7600 San Felipe Road, which is just north of McNeil Drive and east of Highway 183, at 8:40 p.m.

ATCEMS medics took the patient to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.