Avoid getting scammed buying Weekend 2 ACL tickets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thinking about going to Austin City Limits Weekend Two? Don’t have a ticket?

Luckily, ACL organizers say there are still tickets available online directly through the festival’s website for Friday and Sunday. However, if you want to jam out all weekend long with a three-day pass or just want to go on Saturday, you may be out of luck.

Tickets for Saturday and three-day passes are sold out, and most buyers will only find them online through third-party websites. But before you click to confirm your purchase, Austin Police Department Officers have a warning.

“Your personal safety is not worth an entry into a music festival,” Ofc. Destiny Silva said.

During Weekend One, three men were arrested selling reused wristbands on Craigslist. The bands that were sold were ultimately scanned over 100 times, costing the festival $10,920.

“Some of these individuals, when they are reusing wristbands — like in the previous case — they were asking people to provide them with some type of collateral. Whether it’s an ID or a cell phone, so keep in mind they can just take that,” Silva said. “You may wanna go to the festival, try to gain entry, get denied entry. You lose your money, and then you lose your cell phone and your ID as well. So just be smart about it. Do your research on it beforehand and make a valid purchase, so you don’t find yourself in an unsafe situation.”

While those who bought the reused tickets will not face any criminal charges, APD officers said it’s important to keep in mind if you want to buy last-minute tickets to make sure you know where you’re getting them from because trying to save a couple of dollars could put you in danger.

“The least of your worries would be that you lose your fee, or you lose whatever you paid to them and you’re not able to gain entry into the festival,” Silva said. “Worst case scenario you could end up getting robbed, getting assaulted, and you are still making contact with a criminal element who is willing to steal money and put you in that position, or put themselves in that position, so you have to keep that in mind of your own personal safety. Again, it may not be your finances at risk, it may be you. No entry to a festival is worth your life.”

ACL officials said if you want to buy a ticket for Friday or Sunday — you should do so through the festival’s website, Frontgate tickets, or the festival partners: Everfest, Fevo or Verve.