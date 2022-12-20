AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular golf course in Austin is returning to normal after a fire burned down its cart barn two weeks ago.

On December 5th, around 50 firefighters worked together to put out a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in northwest Austin.

The cart barn caught fire and collapsed, and 92 golf carts were destroyed. According to the Austin Fire Department, this caused an estimated $2 million in damages.

Despite the damage, the Avery Ranch Golf Course remained opened for walkers only.

However, general manager Josele Diaz said the number of golfers dipped down significantly.

During a time of year where it’s typically packed with people — around 200 golfers on average every day — his staff was hardly seeing more than 40 people use the course.

Diaz also mentioned that some of his staff members were wondering whether or not they were going to lose their jobs as a result.

“Golf is huge, it’s a great way to spend a minimum four hours with your family,” he said. “It was tough for us to not have any carts and not be able to provide proper golf to our members and the guests.”

Luckily for Avery Ranch, their sister courses — Teravista Golf Club and Falconhead Golf Club — lent them golf carts.

As of Tuesday, Diaz said his course has around 50 carts and is hoping to have around 70 by the end of this week.

It could be next year before Avery Ranch is able to clear the debris from the fire and begin building a new cart barn.

KXAN reached out to AFD asking the cause of this fire and a spokesperson responded with the following:

“The fire has been determined accidental, but the exact point of origin and fire cause remains unknown. We were unable to rule out electrical sources of ignition nor improperly discarded smoking materials.”

The Avery Ranch Golf Course is a public course that is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. till 7:30 p.m. To book a tee time, you can visit its website.