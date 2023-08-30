Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s Aug. 29, 2023 coverage of the trial.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial of Sixth Street mass shooting suspect De’ondre White continued Wednesday in Austin.

White, 21, is charged with one count of murder and 14 counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court.

On June 21, 2021, 25-year-old Douglas Kantor was killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a mass shooting on Sixth Street. White is accused of firing into a crowd after a confrontation with a group of people.

On Wednesday, the court heard from a Travis County deputy medical examiner and an Austin Police detective in the digital forensics unit about the case.

Follow reporter Taylor Girtman’s updates from court below:

The autopsy of Douglas Kantor

The first witness Wednesday was Dr. Vickie Willoughby, a Travis County deputy medical examiner. She performed the review of Kantor’s autopsy in June 2021.

Willoughby said an external examination found two gunshot wound pathways. One was through the torso, and a second was on the right forearm. Photos from the autopsy were shown in court.

She said an internal examination found the torso gunshot wound went through the diaphragm, injuring the pancreas, stomach and other areas. The forearm gunshot wound went “superficially through the arm,” Willoughby said.

Kantor’s cause of death was “complications of a gunshot wound.” It was not labeled as a gunshot wound because he lived for about a day and a half after the shooting. He was hospitalized during this time.

Cell phone data

Austin Police Department Detective Daniel Portnoy, a digital forensic examiner, said he received five devices in the case. This includes two cell phones, which were discussed in court Wednesday.

Portnoy explained how data was extracted from the devices. There was information pulled from the cell phones as well as iCloud data.

This story will be updated throughout day two of De’ondre White’s trial.