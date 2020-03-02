Autonomous vehicle program ‘suspended’ across the country; ABIA pilot program already over

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An autonomous vehicle program at airports across the country has been suspended pending an “examination of safety issues,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NTHSA announced operations were suspended at 16 airports, including programs at Dallas, Houston and Corpus Christi airports, after an unexplained braking incident injured a passenger.

The cars were made by French technology company Easy Mile.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was also using the autonomous vehicle company, but recently ended its six-month pilot program that started in August.

A spokesperson with ABIA said the airport will not continue to use the vehicles citing problems keeping the cars charged and other unspecified issues with cars during the summer’s high temperatures.

At ABIA, the vehicles took passengers from arrivals to the rental car area in the upper level of Garage 1. The trip was a little over 110 yards.