AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you see a car without a driver on the roads in Austin — you’re not dreaming.

A company that specializes in autonomous vehicle technology has begun operating its vehicles on city streets without a safety driver in the front seat.

The company, called Argo AI, is partnering with Ford, Lyft, Walmart and VW to help make their delivery and rideshare services autonomous.

The cars are traversing the Austin area during daytime hours and heavy traffic right now, along with pedestrians and bicyclists who share our roads.

With Lyft in particular, customers within specific service areas will be able to book a ride with a self-driving vehicle, the rideshare company announced last year. At that time, it was looking to have 1,000 autonomous Lyft vehicles in several markets over five years.

In addition to Austin, Argo AI is currently testing out this technology in Miami. The company is the first of its kind to go driverless in these two major cities.

The technology is also being piloted in six other cities across the globe.