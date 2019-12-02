Automatic license plate readers activated to find Central Texas toll violators

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New automatic license plate readers were activated Sunday to find and fine habitual toll violators in Central Texas.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is cracking down on chronic violators — those who have racked up 100 or more unpaid toll charges in a year — not those who have missed a payment or two.

The license plate readers were installed in August on U.S. 183A and U.S. Highway 290. They will send a photo of a plate and GPS coordinates to law enforcement. Those who are caught could face a $500 fine and may have their car impounded.

In June, CTRMA Board of Directors approved a $404,526 contract to buy and use the automatic license plate readers. That month, the Director of Operations told the board there are about 15,000 habitual toll violators. CTRMA also approved a one-year contract with Travis and Williamson County law enforcement to help stop repeat violators. Those law enforcement agencies must submit monthly reporters on how much time they spend catching violators and what kinds of citations were issued.