Authorities find dead man floating in the Colorado River in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have reportedly found a dead man floating in the Colorado River in east Austin, according to a tweet by Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS were sent to the 5700 block of Levander Loop near Airport Boulevard. The caller said the body was floating just off-shore a few minutes down the river via kayak.

After an approximately 40 minutes search authorities found the body of a man in his 50s. ATCEMS has handed over the investigation to Austin police.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.