AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police’s Lake Patrol is expecting a busy weekend on Lake Austin as water levels are too low in neighboring Lake Travis.

There are three public ramps in the 21-mile stretch of Lake Austin. Lake Patrol authorities said it is fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend, and they are reminding people to watch their speed and pay attention while on the lake.

Lake Austin is more narrow than Lake Travis, and Corporal Ivan Ramos said people need to follow the rules of the road while on the water.

“If you’re going up, you got to stay on the right side. Same thing, you got to hang on the right side. It’s not everyone drives everywhere whenever they want to on the lake,” Ramos explained.

Lake Patrol will also be conducting safety checks of boats and is looking for five things: