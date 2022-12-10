FILE – A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the past few years, Google has released its Year in Search, where the most looked-up information around the world is displayed.

This year, Google released a Local Year in Search, where users can find the top trending searches in their area. The local topics included what people searched to do, listen to, eat and more.

According to the list, the Austin area searched for “voting near me” more than anywhere else in the United States.

The top trending animal for the Austin area was the great eared nightjar—a species of bird primarily found in southwest India and in parts of Southeast Asia.

In the top trending “near me” searches, Austin was one of three places that had car detailing “near me” — the other two were Houston and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Austin area also included:

gas prices near me Indian buffet near me cheapest gas near me voting near me summer camps near me payday loans near me Pilates near me kids haircut near me waterparks near me car detailing near me

According to Google’s local search list for the Austin area, the top trending recipe of 2022 was for a chicken fajita marinade.

The Austin area also searched for rap more than any other music genre, according to Google.