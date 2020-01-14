Austin unveils multi-billion dollar transit plan with possible light rail expansion, downtown subway

Proposed plans for light rail throughout Austin from CapMetro. The agency and city officials met today to discuss the plans. Courtesy of CapMetro

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of speculation and rumors, Austin is getting a glimpse Tuesday at a massive transportation plan which is aiming to fund a new generation of transit for a growing city.

At a joint work session of Austin City Council and Capital Metro Board of directors, Tuesday afternoon discussed an update to Project Connect, a plan to create high-capacity transit in the Austin area. For the first time publically, they explained which transit options are on the table and how they might pay for it.

The transit plans these groups are looking at range from $3.2-$10.2 billion dollars, depending on the features they opt for. CapMetro explained they believe they can pay for 40% of this amount through federal grants.

Courtesy of CapMetro

The city is looking at other options for how to foot the bill for the remaining 60%. City staff explained to KXAN that all their main options for doing so include putting this transit funding plan to a public vote in November.

One option for a public vote to pay for this plan could be a transportation bond election, as the city has attempted before. Another option the city is now looking at would be a tax rate election.

Courtesy of CapMetro

CapMetro has been analyzing the Orange and Blue lines (the Orange line would carry people north and south and the Blue line would carry people from the airport to downtown Austin). They have been looking at two potential options for those lines: bus rapid transit and light rail transit. Now, CapMetro reports that they have found that relying on only bus rapid transit would leave the system at capacity by 2040. They have completed their analysis on bus rapid transit but are still analyzing the light rail rapid transit option.

A light rail rapid transit plan could come with the potential for a downtown subway, which CapMetro explained would separate transit from bikes and cars but would also be more expensive.

Courtesy of CapMetro.

Neither city staff nor CapMetro is recommending any particular options or funding solutions at this point, they are simply putting all the choices out on the table for local leaders. CapMetro and Austin City Council are expected to finalize their recommendations for which way to go by March of 2020.

KXAN will be bringing you in-depth coverage of this plan and its potential impacts.