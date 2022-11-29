AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. News & World Report named Austin’s Trail of Lights at Zilker Park one of the best Christmas lights displays in the nation.
U.S. News put 23 displays on its list, breaking them down by region.
The Trail of Lights was one of only two displays named in the Southwest region alongside the River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico.
This year, the Trail of Lights returns as a walking trail after it was turned into a drive-thru attraction during the pandemic.
The trail has over 2 million lights, with 90 lighted holiday trees and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.
Admission is free on seven out of 14 nights this year. For those other nights, patrons can look at pricing and buy tickets online. Tickets went on sale in late September.
The Trail of Lights runs from Dec. 8-23.
Take a look at U.S. News’ full list of best Christmas lights displays in the country below.
Northeast
- Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
- Dyker Heights light displays in New York
- Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights in New York
- ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
- Koziar’s Christmas Village in Pennsylvania
Southeast
- Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens in Georgia
- Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights
- Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina
- Nights of Lights in Florida
- Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Alabama
- Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden
- Pigeon Forge Winterfest in Tennessee
Southwest
- Austin Trail of Lights in Texas
- River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico
Midwest
- Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Illinois
- An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Missouri
West
- Blossoms of Light and Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens
- ZooLights at Oregon Zoo
- Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in California
- Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Winter Garden aGlow at Idaho Botanical Garden
- Village of Lights: Christmastown in Washington
- Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in California
KXAN is a sponsor of Trail of Lights.