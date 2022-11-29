AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. News & World Report named Austin’s Trail of Lights at Zilker Park one of the best Christmas lights displays in the nation.

U.S. News put 23 displays on its list, breaking them down by region.

The Trail of Lights was one of only two displays named in the Southwest region alongside the River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico.

This year, the Trail of Lights returns as a walking trail after it was turned into a drive-thru attraction during the pandemic.

The trail has over 2 million lights, with 90 lighted holiday trees and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

Admission is free on seven out of 14 nights this year. For those other nights, patrons can look at pricing and buy tickets online. Tickets went on sale in late September.

The Trail of Lights runs from Dec. 8-23.

Take a look at U.S. News’ full list of best Christmas lights displays in the country below.

Northeast

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Dyker Heights light displays in New York

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights in New York

ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Koziar’s Christmas Village in Pennsylvania

Southeast

Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens in Georgia

Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina

Nights of Lights in Florida

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Alabama

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Pigeon Forge Winterfest in Tennessee

Southwest

Austin Trail of Lights in Texas

River of Lights at ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in New Mexico

Midwest

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Illinois

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Missouri

West

Blossoms of Light and Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens

ZooLights at Oregon Zoo

Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in California

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Winter Garden aGlow at Idaho Botanical Garden

Village of Lights: Christmastown in Washington

Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in California

KXAN is a sponsor of Trail of Lights.