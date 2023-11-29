Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage of the Trail of Lights.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. News & World Report listed Austin’s Trail of Lights in its rankings of the best Christmas light displays in the nation for 2023.

The list features 25 displays and tours across the country, and while Austin’s trail was the only Texas display listed, the state’s neighbors to the east and west were mentioned in the rankings as well.

Austin’s famous display was also listed in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 list of the top displays in the country.

U.S. News & World Report featured a statewide holiday display tour in Louisiana and Albuquerque, New Mexico’s River of Lights.

The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is a beloved annual tradition, and it features more than 2 million bulbs and over 70 displays.

The Trail of Lights is gearing up for its 59th year, which runs Dec. 8-23. Tickets went on sale in September. Those interested in visiting the display can find ticket and calendar details online.