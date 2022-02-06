Austin’s top bakers unite to raise money for fire-damaged Texas French Bread

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin bakers joined together Sunday to raise thousands of dollars for Texas French Bread Bakery. The historic restaurant was destroyed by fire in late January, causing more than $1 million in damages.

Bakers from Easy Tiger, Swedish Hill, Abby Jane Bakeshop, The Sourdough Project, Bento Picnic and Thai Fresh set up shop at Easy Tiger on South Lamar Boulevard Sunday afternoon, offering cookies and pastries for sale. The initiative raised almost $20,000 to help employees from the restaurant.

A GoFundMe account raised over $100,000 for the restaurant just 24 hours after the fire. As of Sunday night, the fund had nearly $190,000.

The building itself housed the bakery since 1981, but it was a rocking place before then. Known as the Rome Inn during the 1970s, it was an intimate concert venue where famous Texas musician Stevie Ray Vaughan used to play.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire was accidental and caused by a “mechanical failure.”