Austin’s Shoreline Church provides relief for Ukrainian refugees at location in Poland

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ukrainians seeking refuge are receiving assistance from Austin organizations.

The Shoreline Church in Austin also has a location in Poland which is about one hour outside from the Ukrainian border. The church is positioned well to take in refugees, according to Shoreline’s pastor.

In a video Shoreline sent to KXAN, you can see a Poland church leader standing at the Ukrainian border as a caravan of refugees seek shelter.

“You can see there’s a big line of cars, refugees from Ukraine. We’ve just taken in 7 people, they’re with us now,” said a church leader in the video.

Rob and Laura Koke, the lead pastors for Shoreline church, started the church in Czestochowa, Poland about 15-years ago.

Now, the church is providing humanitarian resources for the disaster in Ukraine.

“They have been involved in the humanitarian efforts, they’re bringing food to the border, bringing back refugees. We just got a report that they brought in 8-people,” said Rob Koke.

“They were freezing cold and standing for 5-days. They were hungry. One little boy said, ‘I don’t have a home.’ One of the church members said, ‘this is your home’ it’s so touching,” said Laura Koke.







Shoreline Church welcomes refugee at church site in Poland. Courtesy: Rob & Laura Koke.

Shoreline in Austin also put out a call to its members at home. Together, the church raised over $100,000 and wired that money back to Poland.

“We’ve never had a financial response like we’ve had for this particular crisis,” said Rob Koke. “We’ve always been sensitive to disaster relief and things happening in our community, but we’ve never had this kind of response.”

Laura Koke says the church leaders at the site in Poland have been working around the clock to get the help they need.

The church also operates a orphanage there in Poland which is where the refugees have been staying.

“For us this is unbelievable. I look into their eyes and they’re tired. They’re pulling out all stops and doing everything they can, only getting 4-hours of sleep,” said Laura Koke. “I’m telling you, they’re tough as nails.”