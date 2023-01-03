AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Even with a constant flood of out-of-staters, Austin is one of the nation’s least competitive rental markets with 12 prospective renters applying for each empty apartment in the area.

That’s according to RentCafe’s latest end of year report, which found that Austin ranked No. 6 among Texas markets and didn’t place at all in the list of 20 most competitive U.S. markets. RentCafe rated markets on a scale of zero to 130, and Austin scored just 39 points.

Markets that scored less than 45 are considered less competitive, while markets that scored 45-90 are considered competitive and markets that scored 90 and above are considered highly competitive.