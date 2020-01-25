Austin’s pro golf tournament getting swankier; Chip & Joanna Gaines bring their flair to new VIP area

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Organizers of Austin’s only professional golf tournament, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, are pulling out all the stops in 2020, the event’s fifth year in the Texas capital.

That includes creating a new VIP area called the Pennybacker Club, with interior design by Magnolia, the company of Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame.

“Joanna has approved all of the design elements inside the space,” said WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Executive Director Jordan Uppleger. “Their team has been heavily involved with this.”

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal.